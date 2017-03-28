Trump signs order rolling back environmental efforts

By MATTHEW DALY and JILL COLVIN, Associated Press Published:
Donald Trump
FILE - In this Monday, March 27, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump holds up a pen he used to sign one of various bills in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Ignoring fresh threats from the White House, city leaders across the U.S. are vowing to intensify their fight against Trump's promised crackdown on so-called "sanctuary cities" despite the financial risks. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that will roll back many of former President Barack Obama’s efforts to curb global warming. The order is aimed at helping spur American energy jobs.

The president signed the order at the headquarters of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Trump says this is “the start of a new era” in energy production.

The order will mandate a review of the Clean Power Plan, which restricts greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants. It will also lift a 14-month-old moratorium on new coal leases on federal lands.

Trump has called global warming a “hoax,” and has repeatedly criticized Obama’s efforts as an attack on American workers and the struggling U.S. coal industry.

