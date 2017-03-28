Treasurer accused of taking $116,000 from Greater Kingsport Kennel Club, Tennessee Basketry Association

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Federal authorities arrested a Greeneville woman today and charged her with taking more than $110,000 from two organizations.

Gayle Sicard Shapiro Green faces 15 counts, including fraud and money laundering, according to a now unsealed federal grand jury indictment.

Court records reveal Green served as volunteer treasurer for both the Greater Kingsport Kennel Club and the Tennessee Basketry Association.

Over a roughly 10 year period, prosecutors allege the woman took $66,000 from the Greater Kingsport Kennel Club and more than $50,000 from the Tennessee Basketry Association, according to court documents.

A federal judge released Green on bond today, according to court records.

