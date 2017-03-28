Police: Woman posing as Target worker stole $40K in iPhones

Associated Press Published:

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) – Police in Virginia are looking to identify a woman who impersonated a Target employee so that she could steal over $40,000 worth of iPhones.

Investigators say on March 15 an unidentified woman walked into a Target store in Alexandria dressed as an employee. The woman gained access to the store’s stock room, where she placed over $40,000 worth of iPhones in a box and then left.

Fairfax County police say in a statement the suspect is not affiliated with the store, but appears to have knowledge of store procedures, employee hours and the location of the iPhones in the stockroom.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s