Olive Garden owner buys Chedder’s

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Darden Restaurants, the owner of Olive Garden, announced it has agreed to buy Cheddar’s for $780 million.

Darden’s portfolio includes restaurants like LongHorn Steakhouse, yard House, The Capital Grille, seasons 52, Bahama Breze and Eddie V’s. Cheddar’s has 165 locations, including two locations in Knoxville, one in Alcoa and one in Pigeon Forge.

“Cheddar’s is an undisputed casual dining value leader with broad appeal and strong average restaurant volumes,” said Darden CEO Gene Lee. “Cheddar’s is a great fit in the Darden portfolio because it complements our existing brands. This addition will also enable Darden to further strengthen two of our most important competitive advantages: our significant scale and our extensive data and insights.”

