Man wanted on fraud charges out of Nevada arrested in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a man wanted on fraud charges out of Nevada Tuesday.

According to a JCPD news release, officers arrested Robert Jones, 72, of Johnson City, following an investigation into trespassers at 855 W. Main St.

Officers spoke with Jones and discovered he was wanted by the Clark County, Nevada Sheriff’s Office and that Clark County had issued a bench warrant for fraud on Jones, which included extradition back to Nevada.

He was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from justice.

Jones was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held without bond pending an arraignment in Sessions Court Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.