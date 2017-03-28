Malloree Schurr excelling as a two sport athlete at ETSU



JOHNSON CITY, TN- You won’t find a more challenging college schedule than ETSU’s Malloree Schurr’s.

“Today I had basketball workouts this morning,” said Schurr. “Then I had weights at twelve and now I’m at softball and I have some schoolwork later.”

The two sports star is now in her third year of playing Division I softball and basketball. But it hasn’t come without some sacrifices.

“There’s not really time to have a social life,” said Schurr. “But I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Schurr’s ability to transition from one sports season to another has amazed her head coach.

“Whenever they finish up she comes out here,” said ETSU softball head coach Brad Irwin. “That means it’s been almost a calendar year since she’s seen a live pitch coming at her. She comes out here, takes a few rounds of batting practice and then she rolls in there and is ready to go.”

But if you ask Irwin if he thought she would still be on the team in her junior year, the answer would be no.

“I did not,” said Irwin. “I thought it sounded really good when coach (Brittney) Ezell came through and said, ‘hey, we’ve got a kid that would like to play softball when basketball’s over.’ I certainly would never have predicted her to be able to have the success that she has.”

“Everyone’s been surprised,” Schurr said. “They’re like, ‘you’re still doing it?’ And, really, it doesn’t bother me. I plan to do it next year too. I love both sports and I can’t give up one of them.”

While her chosen path has not been easy, her ETSU sisters have helped her stay the course.

“I have two families here at ETSU,” Schurr said. “I cannot be more grateful for both of them.”