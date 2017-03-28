Lower Groove Returns For Food City 500 Weekend

BRISTOL, TN – After a great response in August 2016, we’re once again using a special track prep technique for the Food City 500 weekend, April 21-23. The process was geared to provide more traction at the bottom of the race track.

Drivers and race fans loved the way it enhanced the grip at the bottom of the track and led to more drivers using the lower groove.

Last year’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race winner Kevin Harvick said, “It gave the drivers a lot of options where you could drive the car and make it work. Friday night was probably one of the best XFINITY Series races I’ve ever watched.”

Food City 300 winner Austin Dillon echoed Harvick’s comments saying that the racing was better with the lower groove in play.

“First of all, I’d like to say hats off to Bristol for really doing their job to try and make this race as good as possible,” Dillon said. “It really was. I feel like the fans had to love it. It ended up being a race on the bottom.”

I firmly believe the results came from the great collaboration with industry stakeholders and the driver’s council. It was a complete team effort. The feedback shared by our fans and the racers is what drove our decision to prepare the track in the same fashion this April.

I can’t wait to see what is in store for the Food City 500 weekend. It’s my hope you’ll join me at the Last Great Colosseum April 21-23 to witness it in person!

Please call us toll-free at 866.974.1643 if you need anything. Our team is standing by to chat with you and help answer any questions you may have.

Jerry Caldwell

Executive Vice President and General Manager

Bristol Motor Speedway