Kingsport man charged with DUI, child abuse/neglect; Newborn baby found during traffic stop

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Authorities in southwest Virginia arrested a Kingsport man during what they call a routine traffic stop. He is facing several charges including driving under the influence and child abuse/ neglect.

The Washington, VA Sheriff’s Office said on Monday night around 10:00 p.m. the Tennessee man was arrested on two felony and two misdemeanor charges.

Sheriff Fred Newman says one of his deputies was working a radar assignment in the northbound construction zone of Interstate 81 around Exit 10 when he observed a car traveling at a high rate of speed.

A report says when the deputy stopped the vehicle he discovered that the driver of the car, 31-year-old Bryius Lewis, had a suspended license and after several reported sobriety tests, the deputy determined that Lewis was possibly under the influence of alcohol.

The deputy says a 13-day-old baby was in the vehicle.

As a result, the Department of Social Services was called to the scene and the baby was placed in protective care.

Lewis was arrested and charged with speeding, driving on a suspended license, felony DUI, and felony abuse/neglect of a child.

Lewis was taken to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon where he is being held without bond.