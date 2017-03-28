JCPD: Man charged after punching Target employee while trying to shoplift from store

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a man after he reportedly assaulted a Target employee while trying to shoplift from the store.

According to a JCPD news release, officers responded to Target, 2116 N. Roan St. in Johnson City, on March 12.

An employee at the store reportedly suspected Preston Neal, 26, of Johnson City, of shoplifting, and asked to see Neal’s receipt.

As the employee was talking to him, Neal punched the employee in the face causing serious injury.

Neal was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and attempted theft of property under $1,000.

He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $51,000 bond.

Neal was scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

