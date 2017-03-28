Great Smoky Mountain Park limiting access in Whiteoak Sink due to bat population

GATLINBURG (WATE) – The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is limiting access to Whiteoak Sink area due to bat populations.

Access will be limited from April 1 to May 15 in order to limit human disturbance in a bat habitat. Biologists are monitoring the bats as they emerge from hibernation in order to collect data to create a long-term protection plan.

“The Whiteoak Sink area provides critical wintering habitats for bats,” said Park Superintendent Cassius Cash. “We ask that everyone respect these closures in order to minimize disturbance to declining bat populations as they emerge from hibernation.”

Scientists have seen a decline in cave-dwelling bat populations due to white-nose syndrome. Bats with the infection have a white fungal growth on their noses, wings and tail membrane. The infection can cause bats to wake from hibernation which can make the animal burn energy at a faster rate leading to a decreased in stored fat. The infection can lead to death.

Humans can not get the infection due to the fungus needing a cold body temperature to survive, says the park.

There are 13 bat species in the Smoky Mountains, including the federally endangered Indiana bat and federally threatened northern long-eared bat.

Visitors can access Whiteoak Sink from the Schoolhouse Gap Trail between Townsend and Cades Cove. Hikers can go to the area, however, the waterfall will be closed. Other closed areas will be marked off with orange fencing and signs.