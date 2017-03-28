Governor’s tweaks to budget, bills sets up fight next week

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s tweaks to the state budget, amendments to other bills, and 40 vetoes are setting up a fight with the GOP-controlled General Assembly next week.

McAuliffe announced Tuesday that he was seeking to slash funding from $10 million to $5 million for a 2019 celebration of the 400th anniversary of the House of Burgesses at Jamestown. Top Republicans leaders have said the full $10 million is necessary to fund the celebration adequately.

McAuliffe, a Democrat, said he needs the extra money to cope with problems caused by President Donald Trump to the state’s economy.

The governor has also vetoed several pieces of legislation on hot-button social issues like guns, abortion and immigration. Lawmakers will vote on the governor’s actions on April 5.

