Girl suffers third-degree burns after making homemade slime

WCMH Staff Published: Updated:
(Source: CNN)

BOSTON, MA (WCMH) — A girl was rushed to the hospital after homemade slime caused severe burns to her hands.

According to WCVB, Kathleen Quinn made some homemade slime last weekend. Later that night, while at a sleepover, she said her hands began to hurt. “It felt like really hot and tingly,” Kathleen says.

Her parents took her to a local hospital where doctors determined the girl had suffered second and third-degree burns to her hands.

“It was like crying in pain, ‘My hands hurt, my hands hurt.’ And we looked at them and they were covered in blisters,” Kathleen’s mom Siobhan Quinn tells WCVB.

Doctors say that Kathleen’s injuries came from extended exposure to borax one, a chemical used in homemade slime.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s