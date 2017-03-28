Construction starts on liquor store in Gray, some residents still have concerns

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Construction is underway on the very first liquor store in the Gray community. In August on last year, Johnson City commissioners voted to rezone land making way for the construction of the new store.

The owner Joe Nichols also owns a package store and the Libation Station in Boones Creek. Nichols told News Channel 11 over the phone on Tuesday he’s looking forward to bringing his business to the Gray community.

Still some people living near the ongoing construct project are not on board with the idea.

“I’m just not really enthused about the idea and i’m wondering what its going to do to the property values of the houses around here also,” Deron Adkins said.

Linda Willis is very familiar with the liquor store plan, she attended meetings with other citizens in Gray, with hopes of letting Johnson City commissioners know they didn’t want the liquor store in their community.

Willis says ultimately the citizens lost their fight against city leaders.

“I guess our community leaders are going to do what their going to do do, what they want to do and it doesn’t seem to matter what the community wants,” Linda Willis said.

The new store is slated to open its doors in July of this year.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.