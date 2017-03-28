Construction plans revealed for six major projects at East Tennessee State University

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Expect to see some big changes at East Tennessee State University over the next five years.

Undergrad Taylor Burgin is just learning about six projects that will take place on campus.

“Expensive and impressive, I’ll tell you that,” Burgin said.

ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland presented the projects to the Board of Trustees last week.

“Within a compressed time period of five years, there will be more investment in capitol than any other measurable period in the history of the institution,” Noland said.

One of the projects is the Martin Center for the Arts. It will cost $52.3 million and is expected to be complete Spring 2019.

It will be located adjacent to the Centre and Millennium Park.

The football stadium is set for completion this summer. The cost for it is $22 million.

ETSU also plans to renovate the D.P. Culp University Center for $41 million. That project is funded through student fees and will expand learning space and dining options.

Governor Bill Haslam presented $21.8 million dollars in his budget to renovate Lamb Hall, home to may of the university’s health programs.

Other projects include an Inter-Professional Education Center and a Campus Data Center.

“Much of that space is academic space,” Dr. Noland explained. “So when we break ground on the Martin Center, the Center for Fine and Performing Arts, that’s the first new academic building on campus since the library. And then that’s going to be immediately followed up with Lamb Hall.”

Burgin said he is excited for the changes.

“It’s a nice campus already, so if they prop up some of the buildings it’ll be even better and more appealing,” he said.

But student Caleb Crockett has his concerns.

“They’re all good and beneficiary for ETSU but honestly, I don’t think we need all of them,” Crockett said.

Dr. Noland says students, faculty, and staff will have to adjust to changes during the construction.

“We’ll see a lot of dirt moving so it may not be as easy to get in and out of places on campus as it’s been,” Dr. Noland said.

But board of trustee chair, Scott Niswonger, said it’ll be worth it in the end.

“We think that’ll do a lot for recruitment, student satisfaction, better quality of life for the faculty and the staff. The next five years are going to be so positive here,” Niswonger said.

