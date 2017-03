BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Bristol, Virginia city leaders could approve four new plats of land for future development at The Falls.

Bristol, Va. Mayor Bill Hartley said the planning commission has already approved these plats and tonight will be the first step in making way for businesses that want to come to this part of phase two of The Falls development.

The Falls is already home to Cabela’s and Lowe’s Home Improvement.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.