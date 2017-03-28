Appalachian Bear Rescue welcomes new cub

TOWNSEND (WATE) – The Appalachian Bear Rescue welcomed a new bear Monday.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency found a small bear near a farm in Bristol, Tennessee. The thin bear was spotted near a barn and appeared to be lethargic.

Wildlife officers found the 14-month-old bear lying near a stream and transported him to the University of Tennessee.

The bear did not have any injuries, but was underweight at 22 pounds. Veterinarians said the bear was severely anemic and dehydrated. He was given fluids, iron and vitamin shots.

The bear is now at the ABR Cub Nursery and was named after Pat Summitt. Summitt Bear was placed on a restricted diet of diluted bear milk replacement. In order for him to take his worm medicine, employees are giving him small amounts of applesauce.

The diet will help prevent Summitt Bear from getting re-feeding syndrome, according to ABR. The condition occurs when a starving animal eats too much food too quickly, which can be fatal.

