American Pickers coming to southwest Virginia in May

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – A History Channel documentary series is coming to southwest Virginia. And the hosts of the show want to know if you have any collectibles or antiques.

The Richlands, Virginia Chamber of Commerce says it just got word that “American Pickers” is coming to Tazewell County to film episodes throughout the region.

The show features Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz’s travels across America to find unique and repurpose forgotten relics.

They’re coming to Tazewell County in May.

If you have a large, private collection of antiques you think may be worth something, American pickers wants to hear from you.

Just send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.