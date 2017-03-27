Tennessee lawmakers to honor Pal’s employee who performed CPR, saved boy

(WJHL) – Tennessee lawmakers will honor a hero from the Tri-Cities tonight — a hero who saved the life of a young boy last month.

During today’s session in the Tennessee House of Representatives, Kaela Eads of Bristol will be honored.

A proclamation will be read in Eads’ honor.

Eads, an employee of Pal’s Sudden Service on Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, sprung into action when a woman carried her small child to the drive thru window one night in February.

Using CPR training she learned at Tennessee High School, Eads was able to revive the child while waiting on emergency personnel to arrive.

The resolution reads that the state House of Representatives “honor and commend Kaela Eads for her heroic efforts and extend our best wishes to her for much success and happiness in all her future endeavors.”

