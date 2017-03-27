Tennessee family dies in plane crash while returning from Disney World

HAYDEN, Ala. (WKRN/ WIAT) — A Tennessee family died in a plane crash Saturday as they were traveling home from a spring break trip to Disney World.

According to WATN, the victims have been identified as Joseph and Jennifer Crenshaw and their 16-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter.

The family left Kissimmee, Florida, at 12:52 p.m. Saturday and headed for McKeller Sipes Regional Airport in Jackson, Tennessee.

During their flight, a mayday call was made around 2:30 p.m

Officials with the Blount County Fire District say the plane may have started coming apart in the sky. The crash site is very large, and officials believe the debris field from the wreckage is almost a mile long.

Brittany Reno saw the plane as she was driving on Highway 160.

“It spun around and took a nose dive down. The wing came down over us, the wind carried it over into the field.”

Charles Cullwell says he found the plane after it landed on his property.

“It is a mess, it’s a rubble of tin, and you cannot tell it’s a plane.”

Relatives of the family released the following statement to ABC News:

“The relatives are grief stricken and are in shock. They are a prominent family in Jackson, Tennessee, with roots that go back to the Revolutionary War.”

The FAA arrived on the scene Sunday morning. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.