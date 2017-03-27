Search for Elizabeth Thomas, Tad Cummins reaches 2 weeks

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Today marks two weeks since 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas went missing from Maury County.

She has not been seen since March 13 when she was dropped off at a Shoney’s by a friend. She is believed to be with 50-year-old Tad Cummins. He was believed to be armed with two handguns.

Despite nearly 1,000 tips, there has yet to be a credible sighting of Cummins or Elizabeth.

PHOTOS: AMBER Alert for Elizabeth Thomas

On Sunday, a video of Elizabeth was released showing her sewing with her brother.

Last week, one of the Thomas family’s attorneys told News 2 Elizabeth’s father said Cummins went into Elizabeth’s work and she begged a co-worker to tell him she wasn’t there.

Elizabeth reportedly hid in the bathroom while Cummins was in the business.

Cummins is a white male, who stands 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. He’s believed to be armed with two handguns.

He faces kidnapping in the AMBER Alert case and is also charged with sexual contact with a minor after he allegedly kissed Thomas at school earlier this year.

IF you have any information or see anything, call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Click here for more on the AMBER Alert for Elizabeth Thomas.