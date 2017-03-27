Police chase ends with crash in Bristol, Virginia; man in custody

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL)- Bristol Virginia Police have arrested a man who led officers on a chase through the city that ended in a crash. Investigators say the crash happened near Exit 7 on Old Airport Road around 10:00p.m. Sunday.

Police say the suspect was driving a vehicle reported stolen from Smyth County, Virginia. Officers received several calls from the public about the stolen car driving reckless along Lee Highway.

Police started chasing the car near the five points area of Bristol, Virginia. Investigators say the suspect crashed into another vehicle on Old Airport Road. No one was injured.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital by police for evaluation and blood test related to alcohol. Police say charges are pending.

