Parts of confession thrown out in 13-year-old girl’s slaying

David Eisenhauer, left, and Natalie Keepers, in their booking photos (Source: Blacksburg Police Department)

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) – Some statements that a former Virginia Tech student made to police about the slaying of a 13-year-old girl are being thrown out after a judge cited improper interrogation techniques.

The Roanoke Times  a judge ruled Monday that parts of Natalie Keepers’ confession cannot be used at trial. He said officers should have read Keepers her Miranda rights and told her she had the right to talk to an attorney once it was clear she would be charged in Nicole Lovell’s death. 

The newspaper reports, however, that Keepers’ admission to playing a role in planning Lovell’s murder and hiding her body remain admissible at trial.

Keepers is charged with being an accessory to first-degree murder and with concealing a body.

She’s scheduled to go to trial in February 2018.

Left: An undated photo provided by Tammy Weeks shows her daughter, Nicole Lovell, posing when she was 10 in Blacksburg, Va. Right: A 2015 photo shows Nicole Lovell flashing a peace sign in Blacksburg, Va. (Photos: Tammy Weeks via AP)

