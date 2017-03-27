NET Trans will continue to provide service in urban areas through June 30

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Just days before people were about to lose public transportation in urbanized areas, leaders from around the region unanimously decided on a short term solution.

News Channel 11 told you earlier this month that NET Trans would no longer be able to provide rides to people who lived in urbanized areas beginning April 1. But now, it will provide rides through July 1.

Leaders from around the region agreed on the short term solution to help those who depend on public transportation in the area.

These rides are crucial for people to get to places like the doctor or to work.

Johnson City Commissioner, Joe Wise, was the Chairman of Monday’s meeting.

“On April first, this weekend, their service doesn’t stop. So next week when they need to go to dialysis they have a way to get there,” Wise said.

On Monday, the Johnson City MTPO approved a resolution that allows NET Trans to become a direct recipient of funding that will continue rides in urbanized areas.

“It will be business as usual with NET Trans,” said Candace Gump, Deputy Director for NET Trans. “You can call our call center, get your rides set up and we’ll be able to continue service.”

Last week, Representatives Matthew Hill, Micah Van Huss, Bud Hulsey and Senator Rusty Crowe secured stop gap funding to help with the short term solution.

“This imminent threat has been pushed off long enough to give time for a long term fix to be established,” Wise said.

Right now, NET Trans only receives funding for rural areas, but is in the process of becoming a direct recipient of funding to cover the urbanized areas.

This is the first step in the process to come up with a long term solution.

“The most efficient use of taxpayer funding would be for NET Trans to provide the service. Because we currently have the infrastructure, we have the vans, we have the drivers, we have the scheduling and maintenance, facility,” Gump explained.

Those funds are allocated by the Tennessee Department of Transportation annually, so if approved, NET Trans would have to apply every year for this funding.

Leaders from Kingsport, Mt. Carmel, and Bristol, TN were also present Monday.

A regional summit is scheduled for next month that will include TDOT, NET Trans along with Kingsport, Bristol, and Johnson City transit systems to come up with a long term solution.

