The Mary B. Martin School Of The Arts is known for bringing incredible talent to this area. Now, they are gearing up to bring back Mountain Stage, a two-hour live performance radio program that airs on public radio stations across America. Here with more are Heidi Ehle, with the Mary B. Martin School Of The Arts and Daniel Boner, director of Bluegrass, Old Time & Country Music Studies at ETSU. For more, visit their website.

Advertisement