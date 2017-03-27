McAuliffe wants to reinstitute 1 handgun a month law

By Associated Press Published:
(WRIC)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe says he wants to reinstitute a law limiting gun sales to one handgun a month.

The governor, a Democrat, said Monday he was adding an amendment an unrelated bill related to concealed carry permits to include a provision reinstituting a 1993 one-handgun-a-month law.

McAuliffe’s proposal has little chance of passing the GOP-controlled General Assembly.

The governor said the law, which was repealed in 2012, is still needed because criminals are exploiting Virginia’s looser gun laws in order to traffic firearms to other parts of the country.

Earlier this month, prosecutors said a New York undercover officer bought 217 guns and assault rifles and dismantled a trafficking ring that operated out of Virginia.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s