Man accused of raping nursing home resident added to TBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted list

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a man accused of raping a Tri-Cities nursing home resident is now one of the most wanted men in the state.

The TBI added Lorenzo Kamanda to its Top 10 Most Wanted list. He’s wanted by the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office for the aggravated rape of a patient at Life Care Center of Gray. Investigators say the alleged rape happened back in October when Kamanda was employed at the facility.

According to a document from the Tennessee Board of Nursing, the patient was incapacitated and could not care for herself. The documents show that the roommate of the patient reported it to staff members.

The TBI says Kamanda stands at 5’8″ and weighs around 140 pounds.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.