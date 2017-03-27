Kingport accepting applications to fill 5 police officer vacancies

KINGSPORT, TN – The City of Kingsport Human Resources Department is currently accepting applications for the position of Police Officer. The Kingsport Police Department is hoping to hire at least five (5) new officers out of this application process to fill existing vacancies. Applications will be accepted beginning March 25, 2017 until April 23, 2017.

Individuals who are interested in a career in law enforcement are encouraged to apply. All applicants must either already be at least 21 years of age or be turning 21 by no later than November 16, 2017. Applicants are asked to only submit their application once, as weeding out duplicate applications hampers efficiency. All applications must be submitted online using the following link:

https://www.governmentjobs.com/Careers/Kingsport

Following the April 23rd deadline, all applicants will receive a confirmation email, as well as a letter by traditional mail, containing further instructions regarding the upcoming police applicant testing procedures. All applicants will undergo a series of assessments, beginning with a written examination on the morning of May 16, 2016. The written examination will be administered at the Civic Auditorium, located at 1550 Fort Henry Drive in Kingsport.

While not a requirement, applicants are strongly encouraged to invest in the International Public Management Association for Human Resources (IPMA-HR) “Entry-Level Police” study guide or “Police Study Guide Bundle” to assist them in preparing for this examination. These study guides are currently priced very reasonably at $20 and $30 respectively and are available for purchase at the following link:

http://www.publicsafetycompass.com

Applicants who successfully pass the written examination will advance forward to a physical agility evaluation the same afternoon. The physical agility evaluation will consist of a timed one-mile run and a timed roughly one-quarter-mile obstacle course designed to measure fitness, strength, agility, and endurance as related to the duties of a Police Officer.

Applicants are strongly encouraged to participate in a voluntary practice session for the physical agility evaluation. This session will take place on May 2, 2017 at 1:00 PM (two weeks prior to the actual test date) at Domtar Park, located at 1414 Riverport Road in Kingsport. Individuals must have an application on file and sign a waiver in order to be eligible to participate in this practice session.

A series of interviews will follow the written examination and physical agility evaluation, beginning with an interview panel and ultimately an interview with the Chief of Police, to further vet the top performing candidates and determine the final selections.

The current starting salary for Police Officer Trainee is $15.76 per hour or $32,791 annually. Applicants who are already certified law enforcement officers may be eligible for a salary adjustment to compensate for prior experience if certain criteria are met. Academy training and all essential equipment including uniforms, firearms, body armor, and duty gear are provided by the department. K.P.D. also issues take-home police cruisers to officers meeting specific residency requirements.

City of Kingsport employee benefits include direct payroll deposit; paid vacation, holiday, and sick leave; employee life insurance; optional supplemental and dependent life insurance; long-term disability; health insurance; optional dental insurance; flexible spending accounts; ICMA RC 401 retirement; and optional ICMA RC 457 retirement.

A short highlight video of the Kingsport Police Department has been made available for viewing on the K.P.D. YouTube channel via the following link:

For additional information regarding the application process, please call the City of Kingsport Human Resources Department at 423-229-9401. For additional information regarding a law enforcement career at the Kingsport Police Department, please call the K.P.D. Public Information Officer at 423-229-9433.