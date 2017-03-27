Jonesborough mayor, police officer named in lawsuit

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – The Town of Jonesborough Mayor Kelly Wolfe and a town police officer have all been named in a complaint filed in federal court last week.

According to court documents, the plaintiff is the case Dwayne Cochran is alleging that his constitutional rights were violated stemming from an incident that happened in March 2016.

Court documents detail the incident as an “arrest and incarceration without probable cause.”

We reached out to the Town of Jonesborough Attorney Jim Wheeler about this ongoing case.

Wheeler said “we believe the suit is without merit and … we trust the community will understand why it was filed by the plaintiff.”

“We look forward to a resolution, but do not believe it is appropriate to try it in the media,” he said.

Wheeler added that Cochran was arrested because he reportedly refused to sign a citation issued by police.

