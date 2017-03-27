Johnson City Police IT department reviewing Twitter post and account after apparent hack

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities police agency is investigating what appears to be an apparent hack of their twitter account. A graphic Tweet has now been removed from the Johnson City Police department Twitter page.

The Tweet was put up around 8p.m. on Sunday. It appeared to be a graphic advertisement for a dating website. Johnson City Police Chief Mark Sirois told News Channel 11, the Tweet is under review by the department’s IT staff.

He says this is the first problem JCPD has had with the Twitter account.

