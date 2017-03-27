JCPD: Man charged in two burglaries on East Oakland Avenue

Ricky David Wilson

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a man on aggravated burglary and theft charges Monday.

According to a JCPD news release, officers were called to two burglaries in the 300 block of East Oakland Avenue back on March 5.

Household appliances and other items were taken during the burglaries and it was later determined that Ricky David Wilson, 55, was found to be possession of the stolen items.

On Monday, Wilson was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated burglary and theft over $1,000.

He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $50,000 bond.

Wilson was scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

