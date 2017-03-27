Inappropriate photo posted to JCPD Twitter account quickly taken down

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL-TV) – If you follow the Johnson City Police Department on Twitter, you may have seen a post last night that you should not have.

JCPD Administrative Services Major Debbie Botelho tell News Channel 11 that an inappropriate photo was posted to the department’s Twitter account, but its quick action made sure it was not seen by too many people.

“There was an inappropriate picture that was posted, it was immediately caught by our I-T department who took it down immediately after it was posted and it is something they are looking into further to see how it got there and all that,” Botelho said. “In this day and time, with the technology that we have, it can happen to anyone.”

With the technology available today, it is very easy for something like this to happen. And if it can happen to a police department, it can also very easily happen to anyone.

“This is a time, with social media and all that out there, you need to remember that if you get something like that on your e-mail account, [and] if you don’t know who it’s from, something like that, delete it, don’t open it.”, Botelho said.

The City of Johnson City’s I-T department acted quickly and took down the photo almost immediately. Now, they are taking a look to see how this happened in the first place and what can be done to keep it from happening again.

