Hawkins County man arrested on five counts of arson

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Hawkins County man was arrested on five counts of arson in Bulls Gap on Saturday.

A Hawkins County deputy found Brandon Bradley Hager walking out of a home where there were multiple fires burning.

When questioned, Hager told the deputy his name was Sam Ferrell. Family members that were present told the officer that was the name of his late grandfather.

The deputy searched Hager and found a lighter in his back pocket, according to a report.

When asked about the lighter, Hager said that he did not set the house on fire, only the hay that he placed all around the property and inside the house.

Hager also allegedly said that if he wanted the ‘house burnt down then it would be burnt down.’

Hager was arrested on charges of criminal impersonation and five counts of arson. He was taken to the Hawkins County Jail.

