Haslam to speak to trucking group as lawmakers mull gas tax

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Gov. Bill Haslam is speaking to the annual convention of a national trucking group as state lawmakers debate his proposal to boost transportation funding through a hike in Tennessee’s gas and diesel taxes.

The Republican governor is scheduled to speak to the Truckload Carriers Association Convention in Nashville on Monday, a day before his transportation funding bill goes before key committees in the state House and Senate.

Under the latest version of the bill, the state would increase the tax on each gallon of gas by 6 cents over three years, and diesel by 10 cents. The measure would also cut the sales tax on groceries, corporate taxes paid by large manufacturers and the tax on earnings from stocks and bonds.

The Tennessee trucking industry supports the bill.

