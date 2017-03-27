Greene Co. couple accused of selling child online could face additional charges

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- What undercover agents with the state thought may be a cash scam, turned out to be a case in which a 5-month-old child was up for sale.

A mother and father accused of selling their baby for $3,000 on Craigslist remain in jail, each under a $150,000 bond.

37-year-old Deanna Greer, and 26-year-old John Cain have been charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect.

The couple made their first court appearance before a judge in Greene County on Monday morning.

TBI undercover agents responded to their Craigslist ad on Friday acting like they were interested in purchasing the child.

The undercover agents then agreed to meet with the couple that same day at a business off of Asheville Highway.

After investigators made a fake deal for the infant, Cain and Greer were arrested.

The baby remains in state protective custody.

Assistant District Attorney for the third judicial district, Ritchie Collins, said the couple could face additional charges.

“There is a possibility that the U.S. Attorney’s Office will look at the case, I’m sure the federal government has a more specific statute, so federal prosecution is certainly a possibility,” Collins said.

Both Cain and Greer are scheduled to be back in court April 7th.

