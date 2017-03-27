Come on down: The Price is Right Live comes to Johnson City

By Published:
Courtesy AP Graphics

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Price is Right Live will be in town Tuesday night, putting on the game show at Freedom Hall and there is still time to get in on the fun.

The event begins at 7:30 p.m. and will feature many of the games that you can see on the show.

You can register to be a contestant between 4:30 and 7:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Tickets are still available starting at $29.00 and can be bought at the Freedom Hall box office, online or call 423-461-4884.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved. 

