Boone wins on walk-off; Pitching powers Happy Valley over Sullivan North



The Daniel Boone baseball team earned a walk-off, 4-3 win over Volunteer on Monday.

Volunteer lead the Trailblazers 3-1 heading into the bottom of the 7th. Cade Elliot began Boone’s rally, driving in Colt Campbell to pull the Blazers within one run. Logan Rivers delivered the knockout punch, sending a ground ball up the middle, bringing in two runs to give Boone the win.

Happy Valley defeated Sullivan North, 2-1. Dustun Sams pitched a gem against the Raiders, tossing a complete game while striking out nine.