BMS to give free Food City 500 tickets to recipients of Dolly Parton’s ‘My People Fund’

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Bristol Motor Speedway not only specializes in fulfilling the ‘need for speed’, but also putting smiles on faces by doing good deeds for those in need. BMS announced on Monday it is offering free race tickets to all families who has received help from the Dollywood Foundation’s My People Fund – a foundation established by Dolly Parton.

The fund provides $1,000 each month, for up to six months, to Sevier County families who lost their homes during the devastating wildfire.

BMS says it will give each of those families four race tickets to see the Food City 500 on April 23.

The Associated Press previously reported Dolly Parton’s My People Fund has issued monthly checks to 921 people who lost their homes in deadly wildfires. The wildfires struck in November, killing 14 people in the Gatlinburg area — destroying and damaging thousands of structures.

Race officials say it’s their way of attempting to put some smiles on the faces of displaced families by giving them a day of fun.

“We wanted to do something nice for these folks that hopefully will help brighten their day,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “It’s incredible to see the outpouring of support from the region and we wanted to do our part to show our neighbors that we care. Gatlinburg and Sevier County hold a special place in the hearts of all NASCAR fans and especially all of us here at Bristol Motor Speedway.”

For more information about Bristol Motor Speedway and any upcoming events, please visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com.