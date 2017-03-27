Adele: ‘I don’t know if I will ever tour again’

The Associated Press Published:
Adele
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2013 file photo, singer Adele performs during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Adele has outpaced Psy on the race to 1 billion views on YouTube. The streaming service announced on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016, that the music video for "Hello" greeted its 1 billionth view in 87 days, breaking the 158-day record previously held by Psys "Gangnam Style." (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Adele fans who didn’t catch her on her world tour that’s winding down may be out of luck in the future.

The New Zealand Herald reports Adele told the audience during Sunday night’s show in Auckland that “touring isn’t something I’m good at” and she doesn’t know if she “will ever tour again.” The concert was Adele’s last one before she formally finishes the tour in her hometown of London with four sold-out dates at Wembley Stadium this summer.

Adele sang through heavy rain at the outdoor show in Auckland on Sunday. Photos show her in a drenched dress for part of the concert and also donning a plastic poncho.

She joked that she “just spent two hours in hair and makeup for nothing.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s