Abingdon Police warn about Walmart Secret Shopper scam

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
Courtesy of the Abingdon Police Department

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – Abingdon, Va. Police Department officials are warning about a mail scheme.

According to a news release from APD, if you receive a letter, a survey and a check in the mail saying you’ve been chosen to participate in Walmart’s Secret Shopper program, Abingdon Police say it’s a scam.

The cashier’s check will come with a letter that has a Walmart letterhead.

The letter reportedly claims that the store will pay people to shop at their local store and rate their experience.

Police said Walmart does not do this, it is a scam and should be ignored.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All right reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s