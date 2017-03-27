Abingdon Police warn about Walmart Secret Shopper scam

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – Abingdon, Va. Police Department officials are warning about a mail scheme.

According to a news release from APD, if you receive a letter, a survey and a check in the mail saying you’ve been chosen to participate in Walmart’s Secret Shopper program, Abingdon Police say it’s a scam.

The cashier’s check will come with a letter that has a Walmart letterhead.

The letter reportedly claims that the store will pay people to shop at their local store and rate their experience.

Police said Walmart does not do this, it is a scam and should be ignored.

