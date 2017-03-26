People in Greene County shocked after couple arrested, charged with trying to sell baby online

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities region community is in shock after learning a local couple tried to sell their baby after posting an ad on Craigslist.

Investigators said 26-year-old John Cain and 37-year-old Deanna Greer tried to sell their five month old child for $3,000.

The couple is in jail, and the child was taken into custody by the Department of Children’s Services.

People in Greene County Sunday said the crime has left them stunned.

“I don’t know how anybody could do it,” said Gladys Ricker. “I thought how horrible this world is getting; it’s in a really bad mess.”

“That is absolutely just makes me sick,” Rebekah Campbell said. “It’s sad and it hurts my heart.”

Greene County Sheriff Pat Hankins said Cain and Greer posted an ad on Craigslist.

“They were wanting to sell their five month old baby for $3,000,” Sheriff Hankins said.

The Elizabethton Police Department received information about the post, and special agents with the TBI and FBI were called in to assist.

“The people walked up to them pushing a baby carriage and had a baby in it, a 5 month old little boy, and sold it to the undercover agent,” said Sheriff Hankins.

Like those in the Greene County community, the realization that the parents were allegedly ready to exchange a living child, Sheriff Hankins said left him floored.

“We were anticipating more of a scam or someone was fixing to rob someone,” he said. “Putting the value of life of just $3,000 on a baby it’s as shocking news to you as it is to me, it’s just unbelievable.”

Both Cain and Greer are each being held on a $150,000 bond.

News Channel 11 will have a crew in court for the couple’s first court appearance Monday morning.

