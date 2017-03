LIMESTONE, TN (WJHL)- Saturday morning people of all ages were up early to race for a good cause.

The annual Joggin’ for the Noggin’ 5K run and walk was held in Limestone.

The event benefits The Crumley House, which is the region’s only brain injury rehabilitation center.

The Crumley House provides assistance and support to those with brain injuries.

