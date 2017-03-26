Beech Mountain Police locate missing man

BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC (WJHL)- UPDATE: Police have located a man that was reported missing out of Beech Mountain, NC. The High Country Crime Stoppers alert has been cancelled.

Previous story: Beech Mountain Police Department officers are searching for a missing and possibly endangered man.

According to a news release, police are searching for Sky Porter, a 6-foot-4, man with a slim build, weighing around 180 pounds.

Porter was reportedly seen last on March 20 around 4:30-5 p.m. on Beech Mountain.

Police said they do not have a clothing description for Porter or his direction of travel.

Anyone who may know Porter’s whereabouts is asked to call Beech Mountain Police at 828-387-2342.

