‘Ride for Rose’ honors Tri-Cities teen killed in car crash

SURGOINSVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Dozens of people gathered Saturday morning to remember a Tri-Cities teenager who died after a car crash last month.

Friends and family rode horses to honor 16-year-old Daniel Boone High School student Justin Rose at an event called “Ride for Rose.”

“He loved riding horses, they were a big part of his life,” said organizer Adrienne Batara.

The most fitting way to remember the young man they loved was to spend the day doing what he loved.

“I think it would have been something that if he could be here, he definitely would be, he would be right here, one of the first people getting out there on the trail,” said Rose’s friend Haiden Ferguson.

“Justin was very loved and everybody cared about him, and this is just a great way for everybody to pay tribute to him,” Batara said.

Dozens of friends, family and community members rode their horses in his honor.

“It’s really awesome to know that Justin touched this many lives and this many people are here to support his family,” Ferguson said.

On the day dedicated to remembering Justin, those close to him remember what made him unforgettable.

“He always had a smile on his face and he was always happy go lucky, and he would do anything that you needed from him,” said Batara.

Organizers were taking donations that will help Justin Rose’s family pay for medical costs and funeral expenses.

More than 50 people showed up at Saturday’s benefit ride.

