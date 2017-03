KNOXVILLE, TN- Lady Vols’ redshirt junior center Mercedes Russell announced on her Instagram she would be returning for her final season with Tennessee.

Russell was eligible for the WNBA Draft, but decided she will play one more year before trying her hand at professional basketball. Russell lead the Vols in scoring, rebounds and blocks this past season.

Tennessee now waits to see what junior guard Diamond Deshields decides, as she is also eligible for the WNBA Draft.