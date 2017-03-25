Man made up as Joker charged with wearing mask in public

By Published:
This photo provided by the Winchester Police Department shows Jeremy Putman, who police in Winchester, Va., arrested Friday, March 24, 2017, after callers reported seeing him walking, wearing a cape, carrying a sword and made up as the Batman villain the Joker. Authorities charged Putman with wearing a mask in public, a felony that can result in a sentence of a year in jail. (Winchester Police Department via AP)

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) – Police in Virginia have arrested a man dressed as comic book villain the Joker and charged him with wearing a mask in public.

Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Hall said in a news release that the department got several 911 calls Friday afternoon reporting a man made up as Batman’s nemesis who was wearing a cape and carrying a sword.

Thirty-one-year-old Jeremy Putman is charged with wearing a mask in public, a felony that can result in a sentence of a year in jail.

Putman is being held on a $2,000 secured bond. It could not be determined if he has a lawyer.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

