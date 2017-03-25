Greene County “Indivisible” chapter holds rally and protest in downtown Greeneville

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Members of “Indivisible” Greene County held a rally Saturday to commemorate the election of new officers for local Democratic Party organizations spread throughout the region.

The group’s co-founder, Casey Nicholson said the group also chose to rally and protest Republican Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn. Blackburn was chosen to speak at the Greene County Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner Saturday evening. According to Nicholson, Blackburn, serves on the House committee that designed the Republicans’ Obamacare replacement plan.

News Channel 11 spoke with Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn on Saturday evening before the Lincoln Day Dinner. In response to recent the American Health Care Act legislation being pulled of the table in the House floor on Friday evening.

Blackburn said, “I’m disappointed this is something that we’ve been talking about since Obamacare was signed into law seven years ago this past Thursday and it’s important for us to get this bill, this law off the books because it is imploding.”

Congresswoman Blackburn also told us that she had planned on voting in favor of the legislation saying,Ii’m always going to vote to repeal Obamacare and get it off the books.”