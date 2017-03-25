Funeral set for NY medic who died when run over by ambulance

This undated photo provided by the Fire Department of New York shows FDNY emergency medical technician Yadira Arroyo. Police said the EMT in New York City died after she was run over Thursday, March 16, 2017, by her own ambulance that had just been stolen. (Fire Department of New York via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) – Thousands of mourners are packing a Bronx church for the funeral for an emergency medic killed last week when she was run over by her own ambulance.

Yadira Arroyo (yah-DEER’-ah) was killed March 16 responding to a call. Police say a man got into the truck when she got out and she was run over.

The mother of five was a 14-year veteran of the department. She was beloved by colleagues at her station house and in her Bronx community. Arroyo was a dedicated EMT who responded to calls even during asthma attacks and was a mother figure to her co-workers.

Fire Department Commissioner Daniel Nigro says the outpouring of support shows the respect people have for their fallen colleague. He said she lived and died as a hero.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

