Elite Eight to be narrowed to Final Four

By Published:
Florida guard Chris Chiozza (11) puts up a last second 3-point shot to score the game-winning points against Wisconsin in overtime of an East Regional semifinal game of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2017, in New York. Florida won 84-83. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

(AP) – Four teams battle today for a spot in the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four.

Gonzaga takes on Xavier in the West Regional final in San Jose, California, and Oregon faces Kansas in the Midwest Regional in Kansas City, Missouri.

The other half of the Final Four will be determined on Sunday, when North Carolina plays Kentucky in the South Region final and South Carolina battles Florida for the East title.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s