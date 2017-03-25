Elderly couple on wrong flight; end up in NY, not Michigan

By Published:
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2010 file photo, an American Airlines Boeing 757 jet prepares to take off from Miami International Airport in Miami. American Airlines said Friday, Dec. 3, 2010, its traffic rose 4.3 percent in November from a year earlier, led by a surge in Pacific flights. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, file)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – A 96-year-old woman and an 89-year-old man were wheeled to the wrong gate at a South Florida airport and ended up on a flight to upstate New York instead of Michigan.

Helen Wheeker and her husband, George Nobel, ended up Ogdensburg, New York instead of Grand Rapids, Michigan after being put on the wrong Allegiant Air flight on Wednesday at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

South Florida television station WPLG (http://bit.ly/2n2lKe8 ) reports that Allegiant Air spokeswoman Hilarie Grey blamed a malfunctioning boarding-pass scanner for not catching the mix-up.

Grey apologized for the mistake and says the couple has been given a full refund.

The couple flew back to Fort Lauderdale and planned to try again to fly to Michigan on Saturday.

___

Information from: WPLG-TV, http://www.local10.com/index.html

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

