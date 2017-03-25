DEVELOPING: Elizabethton Police working a death investigation

By and Published:

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – Police in Elizabethton are actively working a death investigation after receiving a call about an unresponsive person inside a vehicle at the Wal-Mart on Over Mountain Drive.

The call came in just after 9:25pm Saturday. Sergeant Shane Darling with the police department says  the deceased person is a female. The person has not been identified at this time and next of kin have not been notified.

News Channel 11 will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as details become available.

